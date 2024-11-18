No Victory Day threats: Home Adviser

Victory Day is for everyone and not just for any specific group, said Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, assuring that there are no possible threats to law and order during the upcoming celebrations.

The adviser made the statements on Monday following a security meeting at the ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat ahead of the Victory Day.

“December 16 marks our glorious Victory Day. Today’s meeting was convened to ensure that the day can be celebrated smoothly and without incident. We are confident that there will be no disruptions to the law and order situation,” he said.

To facilitate smooth movement for those visiting the National Memorial to pay their respects, traffic police will work to prevent congestion, he added.

Highlighting uniformity in observances, the adviser said that only flags of the correct design and colour should be hoisted. “In some cases, flags of varying designs and colours are displayed. This must not happen. Uniform flags will be hoisted everywhere, and significant locations will be adorned with appropriate lighting,” he said.

Regarding the overall security scenario, he reiterated that there are no imminent threats. “December 16 is a day for everyone. There is no security risk surrounding this occasion, and the country’s law and order remain stable.”