Kamrul Islam Placed on 8-Day Remand in Murder Case

Advocate Kamrul Islam, a member of the Awami League Presidium, has been placed on an 8-day remand by a Dhaka court in connection with the Abdul Wadud murder case filed at New Market Police Station.

On Tuesday (November 19), the police submitted a remand application, and after a hearing, Judge Ziadur Rahman Jumman approved the remand.

Kamrul Islam was arrested late on Monday (November 18) around 11 p.m. from a residence in the Uttara-12 sector of the capital. He was detained overnight at the Detective Branch (DB) office.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into substantial illegal assets allegedly held by Advocate Kamrul Islam, his wife, and his children, both domestically and internationally. According to ACC’s Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Md. Aktarul Islam, the decision to investigate was made at the ACC headquarters on October 14.

ACC sources claim that Kamrul Islam, a former Food Minister, State Minister for Law, and Member of Parliament for Dhaka-2, accumulated massive wealth illegally in his and his family members’ names. During his tenure as State Minister for Law, he allegedly took millions in bribes through corrupt hiring practices in lower courts. As Food Minister, he reportedly misappropriated significant government funds by procuring substandard wheat from Brazil through corrupt deals.

Abdul Wadud was killed during clashes in the New Market area amid anti-discrimination student protests. Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, several ministers, state ministers, and Awami League leaders have been arrested in various cases filed at different police stations.