Valencia on target as ten-man Ecuador upset Colombia

Ten-man Ecuador upset Colombia with a 1-0 victory in Barranquilla on Tuesday as they continued their impressive South American World Cup qualifying campaign.

The gritty victory from Sebastian Beccacece’s young side moved Ecuador, temporarily at least, into third place in the 10-team qualifying group.

Veteran striker Enner Valencia stunned the home crowd with a seventh-minute opener and it was an outstanding solo effort as the former West Ham United forward broke away from three Colombian defenders and powered into the box before slotting home.

Colombia forward Jhon Cordoba then missed a golden opportunity to level the score, stumbling off balance and missing from point blank range after James Rodriguez had slipped the ball across the five-yard box.

Cordoba was central to the 34th minute incident that left Ecuador short-handed for the rest of the game.

The gangly striker raced clear and rounded Ecuador keeper Hernan Galindez before going down as Piero Hincapie closed in on him.

The referee ruled that Hincapie had tripped the forward and despite lengthy appeals and a VAR review the decision stood.

Galindez was then alert to keep out the resulting free-kick from Rodriguez and the keeper then had a busy end to the half as Colombia peppered his goal.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz headed a Daniel Munoz cross against the post and Galindez did superbly well to smother Cordoba at close range.

Colombia grew increasingly frustrated as Ecuador’s defence held firm in the second half with Galindez parrying to keep out substitute Jhon Duran and the unfortunate Cordoba blasted the loose ball high and wide from a tight angle.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Paraguay earned a 2-2 draw at Bolivia with the home side going ahead in the 15th minute with a confident strike from Ervin Vaca.

Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron levelled for Paraguay in the 71st minute with a clinical finish after a smart passing move across the box.

Bolivia restored their lead nine minutes later with a Miguel Terceros penalty after Gustavo Gomez brought down Lucas Chavez in the box.

Both benches got involved in protests and Bolivian sub Adalid Terrazas and Paraguay’s Diego Gomez, who had been substituted, were both shown red cards.

Paraguay grabbed a point in stoppage time in some style with a magnificent solo effort from Julio Enciso who dribbled from deep before unleashing a thundering drive from 20 yards out.

Later on Tuesday, Argentina were hosting Peru, Uruguay were at Brazil while Chile took on Venezuela.