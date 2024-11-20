Five more die, 1,034 hospitalised with dengue

Five more dengue patients died and 1,034 were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its daily update mentioned that with the new update, the total number of cases rose to 83,154 while 427 deaths from dengue were reported during the period.

Among the new deaths, two were reported in Khulna division (Excluding city corporation), one each in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and Barishal division (Outside city corporation).

Besides, among the deaths, 50.6 per cent female and 49.4 per cent male died of dengue from 1 January to till date in 2024

Among the new infected people, 187 dengue patients were hospitalised in DNCC, 160 in DSCC, 183 in Dhaka division, 128 in Chattogram, DGHS data said.

A total of 1, 010 people were released from hospitals during the 24 hours period and 78, 715 till November 20.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.