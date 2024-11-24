Goal is to win all three ODIs against Ireland: Marufa

Bangladesh women’s team pace bowler Marufa Akter said on Sunday that they are eyeing to win all three ODIs against Ireland in pursuit of securing direct qualification for the Women’s World Cup in India next year.

To achieve this, Bangladesh must win all six of their remaining matches in the ICC Women’s ODI Super League.

These include three home matches against Ireland and three away matches against the West Indies. But the immediate focus is now on the Ireland ODIs starting from 27 November in Mirpur.

“Of course (planning to win all three matches). We are trying to win all three matches. Since we have the World Cup in front of us, our goal is to win all matches here,” Marufa told the reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

“Alhamdulillah, we’re having a good practice so far,” she added.

While eyeing to win all three matches, Marufa did warn that Ireland have improved over the years and they didn’t come to Bangladesh for nothing.

“I think everyone is improving day by day. They are a good team, we are preparing according to that. They didn’t come here for nothing. We are trying so that we can win the matches,” she said.

Marufa was asked about her personal goals in the series, as always, she kept it a secret.

“I always keep my personal goals secret, I will keep it secret now as well,” she concluded.