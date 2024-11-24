New CEC, 4 commissioners take oath

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and four commissioners were sworn in on Sunday (November 24).

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the swearing-in ceremony at the judges’ lounge of the Supreme Court in the afternoon.

Earlier around 12:15PM, they entered the Supreme Court for taking oath.

Earlier on November 21, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed former secretary AMM Nasir Uddin as the new CEC and four others as election commissioners under section 118 (1) of the constitution.