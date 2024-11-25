ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das held at Dhaka airport

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent leader of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

The detention took place as he was en route to Chattogram from Dhaka, according to DB Chief Rezaul Karim Mallik, who confirmed the matter to the media.

According to DB sources, under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das, several meetings have been held in Chattogram, Rangpur and other areas concerning the 8-point demands of Hindu religious followers. A case was filed against him and 18 others on October 30.

The case was lodged by one MD. Firoz Khan at Chattogram Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of insulting the national flag, leading to charges under the Sedition Act.

Following the case, law enforcement agencies arrested two individuals, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das is also known as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh United Sanatan Jagaran Front and the head of the Pundarik Dham in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.