2 BG Press employees held over BCS question leak

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained two employees of BG Press on charges of leaking questions for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

The arrestees,are Md Majnu Mia, 59, a porter at BG Press, and Md Akram Hossain, 47, a binder, were apprehended during separate operations.

Majnu Mia was arrested from Shewrapara in Mirpur on Tuesday night, while Akram Hossain was detained early Wednesday near the BG Press premises, said Azad Rahman, Special Superintendent of CID (Media).

The suspects were brought before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Wednesday. Akram Hossain gave a statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, implicating himself in the crime, while Majnu Mia was placed on a three-day remand for further interrogation.

Authorities believe the duo was part of a network involved in compromising the integrity of the BCS examination process. Investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals connected to the leak.

The CID reiterated its commitment to upholding the sanctity of public examinations and ensuring justice for those involved in such illegal activities.