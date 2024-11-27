Hasnat, Sarjis survive road accident on Ctg-Cox’s Bazar highway

Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were involved in a road accident on way back to Dhaka on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 PM at Haji Rastar Mor in Chunati union on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway as they were returning from a gravesite visit.

Earlier in the day, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam attended the second funeral prayer of Advocate Saiful Islam Alif at Jamiatul Falah Mosque grounds in Chattogram. Following the prayer, they traveled to visit Alif’s grave and were returning when the accident occurred.

According to Abdul Hannan Masud, another coordinator of the movement, a truck reportedly rammed into the convoy, in what he alleged was an attempt to harm the leaders. Masud revealed this information in a post at 10 PM, stating that the incident appeared suspicious.

The truck driver claimed to have been traveling from Mymensingh to Cox’s Bazar for cargo delivery. However, initial investigations did not verify the cargo unloading details. The lack of clarity has raised concerns about the possibility of a deliberate act.

Masud also pointed to historical incidents involving foreign interference and the targeting of prominent Bangladeshi individuals, drawing parallels to this case.

The allegations of a possible attempt to harm the leaders have caused the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the accident.