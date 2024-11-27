Tigresses crush Ireland for record ODI victory

Bangladesh women’s cricket team clinched their biggest win in One-Day Internationals (WODIs), thrashing Ireland by a massive 154 runs in the first ODI at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

The historic win was powered by a scintillating 96-run knock from Sharmin Akhter Supta and a dominant bowling performance led by the spinners.

Setting a challenging target of 253, Bangladesh bowled out Ireland for just 98 runs, eclipsing their previous largest victory margin of 119 runs against South Africa in 2022.

Sharmin, returning to the team after 16 months, narrowly missed her maiden century but set the foundation for Bangladesh’s impressive total of 252. Supported by Fargana Hoque Pinky’s composed 61 off 110 deliveries, the hosts crossed the 250-run mark for the first time in women’s ODI history.

In the chase, pacer Marufa Akter rattled the Irish top order with two early wickets in the third over, finishing with 2 for 18. The spinners then tightened the screws, with Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter sharing six wickets between them, both taking 3 for 23.

The comprehensive victory boosts Bangladesh’s confidence as they aim to clinch the three-match series in the second ODI, scheduled for Saturday at the same venue.