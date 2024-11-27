Tarique Rahman, 7 others acquitted in extortion case

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and seven others were acquitted on Wednesday (November 27) in a Tk 10.31 crore extortion case filed by Abdul Monem Limited, a contracting company.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sanaullah accepted the final police report which recommended acquitting all of them from the charges.

The others acquitted are Giasuddin Al Mamun, Obaidullah Khandaker, Kamruzzaman, Engineer Mahbubul Alam, Engineer AKM Shoaib Bashir alias Hablu, Azizul Karim Tareq, and Monizur Rahman alias Manik.

The investigation officer Inspector Md Sajjad Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, submitted the final report on November 5 proposing acquittal of Tarique Rahman and seven others from the case.

On the same day, the court fixed November 27 for hearing on the final report.

The case, filed on April 9, 2007, alleged that Giasuddin Al Mamun and his associates extorted Tk 10.31 crore from Abdul Monem Limited during its work on the Jamuna Bridge Link Road Project and a road widening project at Fenchuganj in Moulvibazar district.

The plaintiff, Khairul Bashar, then-general manager of Abdul Monem Limited, claimed the extortion occurred between 2001 and 2004, involving cash and cheques under threats of harm.

The investigation revealed that the plaintiff had been coerced into filing the case due to political and administrative pressure.

In a 2009 affidavit, Bashar stated that the allegations were false and filed against his will.

He also acknowledged that no extortion incidents occurred and that he did not know the accused personally.

The police discharge application further noted that the case appeared to be politically motivated to tarnish Tarique Rahman’s reputation.

Evidence showed no basis for the claims under Sections 385, 386, and 387 of the Penal Code.

Following the investigation report, the court accepted the final discharge recommendation and acquitted all the accused.