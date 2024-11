BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia went to the US Embassy in the capital on Wednesday afternoon to give her fingerprints for completing her visa application process.

She left her Gulshan office for the US Embassy at 2:25PM, said the party media wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda’s personal doctor AZM Jahid Hossain, organising secretary Shama Obaed accompanied her.

BNP sources said Khaleda Zia will go to the UK first early next month. Later, she will go to the US for advanced treatment.