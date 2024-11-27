Ex-SP Babul Akhter gets bail in wife murder case

Former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter, one of the main accused in his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, got bail on Wednesday.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza granted him the bail after a hearing.

Now, Babul Akhter has no legal bar to walk out of jail.

Advocate Shishir Monir was present in the court during the hearing on behalf of Babul Akhter.

On August 14, Babul Akhter submitted a petition before the court of Chittagong Third Additional Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin seeking bail. However, his bail prayer was rejected on August 18.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul’s wife Mitu at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, at the pickup spot for his school bus.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu’s father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP’s mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akhter in another case filed by Mitu’s father and since then he has been in prison.