SC denies bail plea of Halmark chairman Jesmine

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) Thursday rejected a bail petition of Hallmark chairman Jesmine Islam.

The Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed passed an order denying the bail plea of Jesmine as the court suspended the bail hearing for three months.

Senior lawyer Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol moved for the Hallmark chairman while advocate Asif Hussain stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC filed a case against Jesmine Islam for her alleged involvement in misappropriation of Taka 85, 87, 00000 (Eighty five crore and eighty seven lakh) from the state owned Janata Bank by opening false letter of credit (LC).

The High Court on March 10 in 2019 granted bail to Jesmine Islam but the appellate division on June 16 in the same year rejected the bail following an appeal by the ACC, reports BSS.

The Appellate Division also instructed Jesmine Islam to surrender before the high court within four weeks.

Later, the High Court on August 30 in 2022 rejected the bail petition of Jesmine Islam.

Finally, she filled bail petition with the Supreme Court against the rejection order of the high court.