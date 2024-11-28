Ex-justice Abdul Hakim appointed as BPC Chairman

Former Justice of the High Court Division Md AKM Abdul Hakim has been appointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) for a three-year term on a contractual basis.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard.

Under the provisions of the Press Council Act, 1974, Abdul Hakim is required to relinquish any involvement in other professions, businesses, or employment with government, semi-government, or private institutions, according to the notification, UNB reports.

The appointment will take effect from the date of his joining, the notification added.

Abdul Hakim’s appointment follows the cancellation of the contractual term of the previous BPC Chairman, Md Nizamul Haque, on September 9.

The decision was made by the interim government after the fall of the Hasina administration.