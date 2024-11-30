Graft-irregularities of 15 yrs can’t be eradicated in 3-4 months: Salehuddin

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told the businessmen of the country that the country cannot be brought out of the corruption and irregularities of 15 years within just three to four months.

However, the economy is recuperating gradually and stability is being brought back.

The finance adviser said this while addressing a conference titled ‘Forecast of private sector: expectation and priorities’ organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) today, Saturday.

Commerce adviser Sk Bashiruddin was a special guest at the conference.

“Foreign reserves are increasing gradually. Development partners are responding positively. We got a good response from everyone during the IMF-World Bank meeting last month. Private sector alone will get USD 1 billion, not as government’s budget assistance,” Salehuddin Ahmed said.

“We want to leave such a footprint that the successive governments can follow. It can be said for sure that none will be able to launder money in future. Meanwhile, the government is also focusing to ensure that flow of loans to the private sector does not decrease,” said the finance adviser.

DCCI president Ashraf Ahmed said the country’s law and order has not yet been restored fully and an energy crisis is also there that disrupts industrial production.

These factors have made it tough to do business, he added.

Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) chairman Selim RF Rahman said the interim government has completely failed to bring the law and order situation under control.

Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) president Zaved Akhtar said it should be considered now if Bangladesh can withstand the challenges of graduation from LDC in 2026.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) president Abdul Hai Sarker, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) president Shawkat Aziz Rasel, Pran-RFL Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association’s (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem, among others, addressed the conference.