Suborna Mustafa barred from flying

Actress and former parliament member Suborna Mustafa has been stopped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, preventing her from travelling to Bangkok for medical treatment. The incident occurred in the morning today, Saturday. A source from Suborna Mustafa’s family confirmed the news.

The source stated that Suborna Mustafa was accompanied by her husband director Badrul Anam Saud. After arriving at the airport, the two of them completed their check-in and immigration procedures. Then they were waiting at the lounge to board the aircraft.

Five minutes before boarding, immigration police officer came and informed them that Suborna Mustafa is under National Security Intelligence (NSI) observation. For that reason, they cannot allow her to leave the country.

Meanwhile, a source close to Suborna and Saud stated that when the police personnel were stopping Suborna from leaving the country the couple was feeling embarrassed. The source close to Suborna claimed that Suborna was travelling to Bangkok for medical purposes. She has a doctor’s appointment on 3 December.

Actress Suborna Mustafa has been involved in politics with Awami League for a long time now. She became a member of parliament from the reserved women’s seat nominated by Awami League. Suborna Mustafa served as a parliament member of Bangladesh Awami League from 2019 to 2024.