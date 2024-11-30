Teen’s body recovered from Kushiyara River in Sylhet

The body of a madrasa student was recovered from the Kushiyara River in Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet on Saturday afternoon.

Salman Ahmed, 14, a student of Jameya Dinia Madrasa and a resident of Angura Muhammadpur village, drowned on Friday while bathing in the river near the Old Madrasah Kheowaghat area, according to Md Sabed Ali, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar Police Station.

Locals reported that Salman had gone to the river with his brother despite not knowing how to swim. He was swept away and could not be rescued immediately. A joint search effort involving fire service divers, police, and local residents was conducted until Friday evening but proved unsuccessful.

The body was finally retrieved around 4:00 PM on Saturday by fire service divers, confirmed the OC.

Salman’s family has requested that his body be handed over without an autopsy, and the necessary legal formalities are being completed to honor their wishes, added the OC.