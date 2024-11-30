Tower Hamlets Education Awards Concluded, All Proud of Talented Orin Begum

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Tower Hamlets Education Awards have been given to 185 students in London, United Kingdom, the story of talented Orin Begum is on everyone’s lips.

The Tower Hamlets Education Awards have been held to recognize the hard work and achievements of young people living in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council.

185 students of Tower Hamlets were honored through an award ceremony held last Thursday (November 28) night.

This beautiful event held at Troxy Hall in East London was hosted by ITV News journalist Syed Mahathir Pasha and BBC News presenter Samantha Simmonds.

Congratulating the award winners, London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman said, “You have all done a wonderful job and made your family and our borough proud.”

Our council is committed to supporting your educational attainment, and we understand the importance of investing in every young person’s future.”

The Mayor said, “We will always be there to support and celebrate our young community on their path to success.

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Education, Councilor Mayyum Talukder, said,

“It is truly a matter of pride to witness the extraordinary talent, determination and hard work of our youth.”

The Tower Hamlets Education Awards are a means of congratulating our students and teachers for their achievements. I urge all our students to be proud of their achievements and to strive to reach new heights.

Orin Begum, once a brilliant student of Tower Hamlets Bara gave an inspirational speech on the occasion.

Orin Begum received a University Bursary from the Council for Higher Education ten years ago and is a graduate of Oxford University and currently serves as the Vice Chair of Legal at Nordic Aviation Capital.

Orin Begum congratulated the students who received the award and said, “Thank you to Tower Hamlets Council for standing by to realize the potential of these students and investing in the education of future generations.”

Another guest, Danny Lee, chair of the Secondary Headteachers’ Group, commented that the students honored at the Education Awards had achieved outstanding achievements in various subjects. Their success is a symbol not only of their individual progress, but of the collective success of our borough.

Orin Begum: A unique example of success is easily read in the eyes of everyone who came to the event.

Orin Begum: Born in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet, Bangladesh. He came to Britain with his parents at the age of four. Orin is the eldest of five siblings.

Father Mohammad Abdul Wadud used to work as a chef in a restaurant and is now living a retired life.

Passed GCSE in 2010 from George Green School in Tower Hamlets.

In 2012, Orin Begum was admitted to study law at the world famous Oxford with excellent results at this level.

Orin was one of the first students to receive Mayor Lutfur Rahman’s special education support scheme ‘University Bursary’.

He studied at Oxford on a scholarship from the Center for Islamic Studies there and graduated in 2016.

He then completed his training at the prestigious law firm Clifford Chance.

Orin then joined Nordic Aviation Capital in 2023 as Vice President in the Legal Department.

This company leases aircraft to various airlines.

Orin Begum’s husband now lives in Blackburn, North England with his family. Orin’s ancestral home in Bangladesh is Bagirghat in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet.