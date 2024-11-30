DRU Election: Saleh president, Sohel general secretary

Abu Saleh Akon of the Daily Nayadiganta and Mynul Hasan Sohel of the Daily Inqilab have been elected President and General Secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Saleh bagged 801 votes, while his nearest rival candidate Morsalin Nomani 496 and Shariful Islam (Biliu) obtained 102 votes respectively in the election held on Saturday.

Mynul Hasan Sohel secured 548 votes to defeat his nearest rival Shahnaz Sharmin who got 364 votes contesting for the post of General Secretary.

Two contenders for the general secretary post Abdullah Al Kafi and Mahmudul Hasan secured 289 and 210 votes respectively.

Gazi Anwar was elected vice president bagging 698 votes and Nadia Sharmin was elected joint secretary securing 723 votes.

Other elected office bearers are Finance Shakhawat Hossain Sumon (uncontested), Organising Secretary Abdul Hye Tuhin (550 votes), Office Secretary Rafik Rafi (683 votes), Women Affairs Secretary Rozina Rozi (907 votes), Publicity and Publication Secretary Mizan Chowdhury (782 votes), ICT and Training Secretary Shariful Islam (632 votes) , Sports Secretary Mujibur Rahman (795 votes), Cultural Secretary Emdadul Haque Khan (uncontested), Hospitality Secretary Mohammad Salim Ullah (Mezbah) (uncontested) and Welfare Secretary Rafique Mridha (uncontested).

The elected seven members of the new DRU executive committee are Jonayed Shishir (927 votes), Akhtaruzzaman (834 votes), Borhanuddin (764 votes), Aminul Haq Bhuiyan (709 votes) Farroque Alam (606 votes), Sumon Chowdhury (506 votes) and Solimullah (406).

Out the total 1744, some 1425 voters exercised their right in the DRU election. The voting began at 9am and continued till 5pm without any break.