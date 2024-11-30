If we fail, killer Hasina will annihilate everyone: Sarjis Alam

July Shaheed Smriti Foundation general secretary Sarjis Alam said, “Killer Sheikh Hasina and her collaborators are trying their best so that we cannot succeed. If we somehow fail, killer Hasina will annihilate all of us who are here now. Families could not bury the bodies of many martyrs before 5 August. Many could not stay home. If killer Sheikh Hasina and her collaborators return such a situation will arise again.”

Sarjis Alam made the remarks at an event in Mymensingh city on Saturday. At the event, families of 55 martyred in the July- August mass uprising received a donation of Tk 500,000 each.

He said, “The conspiracy of the black vultures has not stopped yet. If we can live with your blessings, we will allow nothing to happen to the families of any martyrs and the injured. None of the martyrs and the injured will live in hardship, but it might take a little time. We will be next to you all the time, sacrificing our lives.”

Sarjis Alam said their responsibility is to protect the spirit of this uprising. “We will criticise the government constructively and cooperate with the administration at all levels. Those of the administration who are involved in killing must be brought under punishment by scrutinising video footage and images. It is now related to the existence of those in charge of administration because they are now in these positions because of this uprising.”

July Shaheed Smriti Foundation chief executive officer (CEO) Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho moderated the event. He said every people in the country are indebted to the families of the martyred.

Remarks of families of the martyred

Shafiq Uddin Ahmed Ahnaf, a class XI student of BAF Shaheen College, was killed in Mirpur during the July-August movement on 4 August. His mother Zartaj Pervin said no one should lose their children anymore and they demanded a trial for all the killings.

Zaman Mia, 17, from Nandail of Mymensingh, worked at a garment factory in Narsingdi. He was shot in front of the factory during the Student Against Discrimination movement on 21 July and succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 25 July.

Zaman Mia’s parents Minara Begum and Shaidul Islam joined the event. Minara Begum said they told their son not to go to the protest in the previous night, but he did not listen and joined the project and never returned.

Shaidul Islam said Zaman Mia was the younger one of his two sons and he sent Tk 10,000 monthly to the family, but he was shot dead. He, however, filed no lawsuit on this matter.

Senior officials from local administration and police also spoke at the event.