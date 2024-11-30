Tigresses beat Ireland by 5 wickets to clinch series

Bangladesh Women’s team confirmed the three-match ODI series, with a game to spare after cruising to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the second match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Opting to bat first, Ireland were restricted to 193-6, a total that Bangladesh overhauled in 43.5 overs by reaching 197-5.

Opener Fargana Hoque Pinky led the charge with 89 ball-50, studded with six fours. Sharmin Akhter Supta who hammered an 89 ball-96 in Bangladesh’s crushing 154-run victory in the first game, made 43.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty edged the side closer to victory with 39 ball-40 that included four fours and one six.

Shorna Akter who was not out on run-a-ball-29 signed off the game with a boundary.

Bangladesh lost opener Murshida Khatun cheaply as she was dismissed for six. But Fargana and Supta steadied the side with 85-run partnership for the second wicket.

When Laura Delany broke the partnership, Bangladesh tasted a mini collapse, losing three quick wickets for 29 runs.

Joty and Shorna then shared a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the side on the verge of the victory.

Arlene Kelly tough dismissed Joty, Shorna took the side home without any fuss.

Ireland which were bowled out for just 98 runs in the first ODI, fared better in the second ODI, thanks to captain Amy Hunter’s 68. Orla Prendergast gave her ample support with 37 while Laura Delany who took two wickets of Bangladesh, made 33.

Sultana Khatun took two wickets while Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter picked up one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh though confirmed the series after winning this match, they must win the third final ODI against Ireland and all three matches against West

Indies in their next series for a direct qualification to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India next year.