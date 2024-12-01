BB Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar removed from 2 key depts

Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, has been removed from two key departments of the bank.

The Human Resources Department of the central bank issued an order to this end which came into effect on Sunday.

After taking charge as the Deputy Governor of the bank, she was overseeing 13 important key departments.

Earlier, on November 23, a group of officials of Bangladesh Bank (BB) demonstrated at the central bank premises demanding resignation of two deputy governors– Nurun Nahar and Habibur Rahman.

Both of the deputy governors were appointed during the last tenure of the Awami League government.

The protesters suspended their demonstration programme after getting assurance from the central bank governor that necessary step would be taken.

Nurun Nahar was appointed as deputy governor of the bank for a three-year term in April, 2023. She was appointed on contractual basis and her appointment had come into effect on July 1.

Meanwhile, after the fall of the Awami-League government in early August this year, the contractual appointments of two deputy governors–Khurshid Alam and Kazi Sayedur Rahman, BB Policy Advisor Abu Farah Md Nasser, and the head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Md Masud Biswas were cancelled in the face of protest.