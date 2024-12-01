Ex-MP Safia Khatun arrested from Pallabi in murder case

Former lawmaker (reserved seat) from Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria-Pekua upazila Safia Khatun was arrested from Pallabi in Dhaka city on Saturday night in a case over the murder of a youth during the recent mass uprising.

Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said that police arrested the former vice-president of Mahila Awami League Safia from Balughat area around 10:10PM.

According to the case, on July 19, Akram Khan Rabbi took part in the movement. He was shot in front of Abul Taleb School at Mirpur-10 in Dhaka. Rabbi was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Faruk Khan, father of Akram, filed a case with Pallabi Police Station on August 25.

The police official said after analysing CCTV footage, intelligence information police arrested her.