Ulama-Mashayekh Bangladesh demand justice for victims of 2018 attack

Ulama-Mashayekh Bangladesh held a press conference at the National Press Club on Sunday, calling for justice for the victims of the 2018 attack on Tablighi Jamaat followers, students, and teachers during Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi.

Mufti Amanul Haq described the incident near the Turag River as a “barbaric act,” lamenting that six years have passed without justice.

Recounting the events, Mufti Haq alleged that followers of Maulana Saad, led by Wasikul Islam, launched a violent attack on peaceful Tabligh followers. They were reportedly armed with sharp weapons, including iron rods, and attacked individuals holding prayer beads or defending themselves with bamboo sticks. He claimed that over 5,000 people were injured, several fatally, and described the violence as indiscriminate, affecting students, teachers, and even children.

“The western northern corner of the Tongi ground became a scene of brutality, where innocent students and teachers were targeted,” Mufti Haq said, also accusing the then government of complicity in the violence.

Allama Abdul Hamid, another speaker, stressed that the attack was entirely one-sided and premeditated, dismissing claims of a clash between factions. He criticized the then government’s inaction despite multiple appeals over the years.

The scholars announced an ultimatum for the government to act by April 2025, failing which they warned of taking further steps. They demanded a judicial investigation into the incident, holding both the Saad faction and the government accountable.

The press conference was chaired by Mufti Kefayatullah Azhari, Director of Al-Manhal Madrasa and spokesperson of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh. Other prominent participants included Maulana Shahriar Mahmud, Maulana Nazmul Hasan, Maulana Lokman Mazhari, Mufti Masudul Karim, and Mufti Bashirullah.