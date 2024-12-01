Khandaker Mosharraf acquitted in another ACC case

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been acquitted in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Md Manzurul Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 pronounced the judgement on Sunday in presence of Khandaker Mosharraf.

The BNP leader’s lawyer Borhan Uddin confirmed the news.

On January 10, 2008, the ACC lodged the case with Ramna Police Station against Khandaker Mosharraf for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information of acquiring assets. Later, the chargesheet of the case was submitted on September 17 of the same year.

Earlier on November 28, the BNP leader was acquitted alongwith his son in another graft case.