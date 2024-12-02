Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala attacked

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, the northeast state of Tripura, India, has come under attack on Monday noon.

Sources said that thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in Tripura, protesting the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, demand his immediate release, and the stoppage of alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally was brought out under the banner of ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity’, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to eyewitness sources, the supporters of the Samity entered the Assistant High Commission, took down the Bangladesh flag, set it on fire, and caused some vandalism inside the building.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Affairs issued a statement Monday evening, expressing regret over the breach.

It said the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission is “deeply regrettable”. The MEA said, “Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.”

“Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy Assistant High Commission in the country,” it added.