2 youths killed in Moulvibazar road crash

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision with a pickup van in Mosuria area of Rajnagar upazila in Moulvibazar on Monday.

The accident occurred on Monday night near Mosuria Madrasa on the Rajnagar-Fenchuganj regional highway.

The deceased were identified as Sakin Ahmed, 19, of Haldigul village and Rafi Ahmed, 21, of Suprakandi village, both from the Uttarbhag union of the upazila. A rider, Raju Dharm, 18, from Kholagaon village, sustained injuries and was rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to locals and police sources, three friends were riding a motorcycle from their hometown toward Moulvibazar. At Mosuria, their bike collided head-on with a pickup van traveling from Rajnagar to Fenchuganj. Sakin and Rafi died on the spot, while Raju was critically injured.

Police have recovered the motorcycle and the pickup van and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital for autopsy.

Rajnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Shah Mohammad Mubassir confirmed the deaths, saying, “We have seized the pickup van and the motorcycle. The driver of the van fled the scene after the accident.”

An investigation is underway in this regard and efforts are ongoing to locate the driver and ascertain the circumstances added the OC.