5 ways to add carrot peels to your diet

Who says carrot peels are just trash? These vibrant, nutrient-packed strips are actually super useful in the kitchen.

Full of flavour, carrot peels can instantly level up your everyday meals. In a world where food waste is a big deal, reusing veggie peels is a small but smart step to take, reports NDTV.

Since carrots are everywhere this winter, here are five super simple ways to add carrot peels to your meals.

Crispy carrot peel chips

Toss your carrot peels with olive oil, a pinch of salt, and your go-to spices – think red chilli powder, cumin, and a dash of mixed masala for that tangy kick. Bake until crispy and golden, and you’ve got yourself a healthy, guilt-free snack. These chips are perfect for munching on or for adding an extra crunch to your winter soups.

Carrot peel pesto

Blend your carrot peels with garlic, nuts, olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of parmesan. Use it as a pasta sauce, sandwich spread, or dip for nachos. It’s the perfect healthy recipe that’ll have you coming back for more – plus, it’s an easy zero-waste way to spice up your meals.

Make a vegetable stock

Carrot peels are the secret ingredient for a homemade veggie stock. Combine those peels with onion skins, coriander stems, and celery ends, and then simmer them with water, salt, and your favourite spices. Strain, and voila – you’ve got a rich, flavourful stock that you can use in soups, curries, or gravies. It’s a simple way to add extra flavour and nutrition to your everyday dishes.

Make a quick pickle

Carrot peels are naturally sweet. Toss them into a jar with vinegar, water, salt, sugar, and your favourite spices – mustard seeds and chillies work great. Let it sit for a couple of days, and you’ve got a tangy treat that’s perfect on sandwiches, wraps, or even alongside your rice. This pickle is so easy to make.

Boost your smoothies

Blend carrot peels with oranges, bananas, or apples – their subtle sweetness adds a hidden nutritional boost. Throw in a pinch of cinnamon or ginger for that cosy winter vibe. It’s a perfect way to get more fibre into your diet, especially if you’re not a big fan of veggies.