Bangladesh-Ireland T20 series trophy unveiled at Sylhet tea garden

The captains of Bangladesh and Ireland women’s cricket teams unveiled the trophy for their three-match T20 series in a scenic ceremony at Sylhet’s Lakkatura Tea Garden on Wednesday.

Nigar Sultana Jyoti, captain of Bangladesh, and Ireland’s Gaby Lewis led the event, adding a touch of elegance to the highly anticipated series.

The series begins on Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with matches also scheduled for December 7 and 9. Fans in Sylhet and beyond are eagerly anticipating an exciting week of cricket.

Squad for 1st and 2nd T20: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain & WK), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akhter Maghla

Reserves: Disha Biswas, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Sultana

This T20 series comes on the heels of Bangladesh’s dominant 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against Ireland in Dhaka, further showcasing the team’s rising stature.

The Sylhet leg of the competition is expected to deliver thrilling encounters, building on the growing momentum of Bangladesh women’s cricket on the international stage.