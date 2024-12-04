Bangladesh exports grew 15.63pc in Nov

Bangladesh exported goods worth US $4.12 billion in November in the current fiscal year 2024-25, marking a growth of 15.63 percent year-on-year (YoY).

This was $3.56 billion in the same period of last fiscal year.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released the information at a press conference held at the EPB conference hall on Wednesday.

According to the EPB data published on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s exports amounted to $19.9 billion over the five months from July to November in FY 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 11.76 per cent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year 2023-24.

Of the export earnings, the agricultural sector saw a growth of 15.82 per cent, while the manufacturing sector grew by 15.6 per cent. Home textile exports surged by 20.74 per cent, and exports of animal origin products (guts, bladders and stomachs) witnessed the highest growth, rising by 125.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the leather and leather products exports experienced a slight decline of 0.35 per cent among the major export categories.

EPB Executive Chairman Anwar Hossain highlighted the resilience of the export sector while speaking at the press conference.

In the July-October period, the RMG sector earned $16.11 billion from its global destinations, which was 12.34 per cent higher than $14.34 billion of the said period of FY24, stated the EPB data.