11 Gold bars seized at Sylhet airport

Customs intelligence officials at Sylhet Osmani International Airport seized 11 gold bars from a Dubai-Sylhet flight (BG-248) on Wednesday morning.

The gold bars, weighing a total of 1.283 kilograms, were discovered abandoned inside the aircraft at around 9:50 AM.

The market value of the seized gold is estimated at approximately Tk 1.37 crore, confirmed Bikash Chandra Debnath, Assistant Commissioner (Customs) at the airport.

“The gold bars were found in an abandoned condition inside the aircraft,” said Bikash Chandra Debnath, adding, “Necessary legal actions are being taken regarding the incident.”