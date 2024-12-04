CA seeks opinions on three issues from political parties

In the wake of the situation now prevailing in the country, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has sought opinions on three issues from political parties.

It was stated by Asaduzzaman Fuad, joint member secretary of Aamar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), after coming out of a meeting held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital at about 5:15pm on Wednesday (December 4).

He said Industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan explained the agenda of the meeting on behalf of the government.

Asaduzzaman Fuad said the Chief Adviser mainly discussed three issues with the the political parties which actively took part in anti-fascism movement. The issues are: (i) Our role as a state against the propaganda being made around the world including India; (2) Vandalising and humiliating the national flag at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, and (iii) Spreading propaganda over torture and repression on minority community around the world.

However, no issue was on the agenda over the next general election.