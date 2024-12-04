Multi-cultural Marketing Guru and Diaspora Analyst- Manish Tiwari Honoured as British Indian of the Year 2024 for his Contribution in Promoting the Indian Diaspora in the UK

London, November 29, 2024: Manish Tiwari, the visionary founder, and Managing Director of ‘Here and Now 365’, was celebrated as the British Indian of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Viksit Bharat Investment Summit on Friday. Hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF), the summit brought together distinguished leaders, diplomats, and entrepreneurs to discuss trade, innovation, and sustainability between India and Europe.

Mr Tiwari, a pioneer in multicultural advertising, was recognized not only for his contributions to bridging cultural divides and championing the Indian diaspora in the UK but also for his research on the influence and impact of migration in the UK. His latest theory Shaping Economic Resilience, Cultural Dynamism, and Global Influence: Migration in the UK is a new chapter in the study of the economic and socio-cultural contribution of the migrants, especially the Indian diaspora, to the UK.

While accepting the award, Manish excerpted: “Indian migrants have emerged as critical drivers of the UK’s post-Brexit recovery, bolstering sectors like healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship while enriching the nation’s cultural and social fabric. Their contributions underscore the essential role of migration in sustaining the UK’s competitive advantage and positioning it as a dynamic, globally connected nation.”

Quoting Lord Cohen of Birkenhead, House of Lords: “The Health Service would have collapsed if it had not been for the enormous influx from junior doctors from such countries as India”, Mr Tiwari highlighted the enormous contribution made by Indian migrants at critical times and presented his thoughts on the white paper that he is working on – The Fourth Wave of Indian Migration which highlights the post Brexit and post COVID hiring of Indian professionals to retain Britain as an economic and cultural superpower in times to come.

Under Tiwari’s leadership, ‘Here and Now 365’ has become the UK’s largest multicultural advertising consultancy, crafting campaigns that resonate with diverse ethnic communities. His work reflects the immense potential of cross-cultural collaboration, fostering inclusivity and understanding.

Speaking at the event, IEBF founder Vijay Goel highlighted the significance of Indian migrants in strengthening global ties. “In the world of trade, no partnership is soaring faster than the European-Indian collaboration,” Goel remarked, emphasizing the pivotal role of individuals like Tiwari in this dynamic relationship.

Considering the broader impact of Indian migrants, Manish noted: “Indian migrants are transforming the UK’s cultural and business landscape and adding immensely to the UK’s soft power appeal.”

He also spoke fondly of his journey and how it was intertwined with the achievements of Indian migrants in the UK: “Through collaboration and understanding, we can create a world where diversity is not just celebrated but leveraged to drive innovation, inclusivity, and shared prosperity. This is the power of cross-cultural unity.”

The summit also recognized other trailblazers, including Krishna N. Narnolia and Shailendra Kumar, who were awarded ‘Top Fund Manager of the Decade’, Shreeram Iyer for Global Firm of the Year in Visual AI and Ashesh Jani, who was honoured as ‘Fintech of the Year’.

Prominent attendees included Kanishka Narayan MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, Baroness Sandip Verma, Lord Bird of the Big Issue, former Conservative MP Paul Scully, former Labour MP Virender Sharma, Baron Taylor of Warwick, and Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad. Their discussions underscored the importance of nurturing Indo-European trade and innovation, with Tiwari’s achievements posing as a shining example.

Also present were Lord Bird of the ‘Big Issue’, Ms. Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Founder Mukul Madhav Foundation which was established in 1999 to support underprivileged communities across India and Baroness Uddin.

Manish Tiwari’s accolade celebrates not only his accomplishments but also the broader contributions of the Indian diaspora. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, Tiwari and his peers are reshaping global business landscapes, strengthening ties between India and the UK, and paving the way for a more interconnected world.