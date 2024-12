Police arrested a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in front of Longla Modern Degree College at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested BCL leader is SM Zaman, the former vice-president of the Kulaura Government College BCL unit.

Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested by the police, said Md Golam Afsar, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station.

He was sent to court as he is accused in a case, the OC added.