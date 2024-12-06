India makes people of Bangladesh as its enemy while trying to make AL its friend

BNP Standing Committee member Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said that the Indian government’s major mistake is that they have made the people of Bangladesh as their enemies while trying to make Awami League as their friends.

“They (Indian government) doesn’t want friendship with people of Bangladesh, rather they have Awami League as their friend,” he said while speaking at a discussion titled “Emergence of Bangladesh’s Conscience against Indian Aggression” at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Friday (December 6).

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said: “Our state is smaller compared to India, but we’re an independent country. The most valuable resource of our country is our valiant youth. During the War of Liberation in 1971, students also joined in the war with us. I have seen that. But, what the students have shown this time is unthinkable. They are really our pride.”

He said the July-August revolution came from the Creator himself. We were unarmed when police and RAB fired on our students from the helicopters. But, if an individual crosses the limit, Allah doesn’t pardon him or her. Sheikh Hasina crossed the limit. That is why she had to flee the country.

Major (Retd) Hafiz said, “We had a very good relation with India. Politicians destroyed it. We want a liberal democratic country. We all — irrespective of caste, creed and religion — want to show respect to our national flag.”

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Front president Aporna Roy Das presided over the discussion while general secretary Samir Kumar Basu moderated it.

It was also addressed by Gano Forum co-chairman Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, BNP Chairperson’s advisory council member Professor Sukomol Barua, journalist Amirul Islam Kagoji and Front leader Amalendu Apu, among others.