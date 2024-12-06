Taposh, Munni among 5 sued over grabbing Gaan Bangla TV

A case has been filed against five people including managing director Kaushik Hossain Taposh and his wife chairperson Farzana Munni over allegedly grabbing private ‘Gaan Bangla’ television ownership.

One Syed Shams Uddin Ahmed filed a complaint to the Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sanaullah’s court on November 25.

Accepting the complaint, the court directed the chief of Gulshan Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) to register it as a case.

Other accused of the case are Rabi Shankar Maitree, M Amanullah Khan (Chanchal Khan), Syed Nabil Ashraf, and four unidentified individuals.

Gulshan Police Station’s registration officer said the complaint was registered as a case and sent to the court on December 3 last. After hearing on the case, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman directed the investigation officer concerned to submit a report on January 1 next.

Investigation officer of the case Harun ar Rashid said the case is now under investigation. “We will submit a report to the court after investigation into the case,” he said.

Kaushik Hossain Taposh was arrested from Uttara in the capital at night on November 3. He was shown arrested in a case of attempted murder of a businessman named Ishtiaq Mahmud during the anti-discrimination student movement, and placed on remand. He is currently in jail.

According to the case document, Shams Uddin Ahmed, along with Md Badruddoza Sagar, Bakhtiar Sikdar, and Rabi Shankar Maitree, had registered a company, named, Birds Eye Mass Media and Communication PLC on July 25, 2011, with the aim of opening a private satellite television channel.

The petitioner held 7,000 shares, while the others held 1,000 shares each, making up a total of 10,000 shares with a primary capital of Tk one crore.

On Dec 22, 2011, Shams Uddin Ahmed visited Amanullah Khan’s home at the request of Amanullah and Rabi Shankar. Around 8pm, Taposh, Farzana Munni, Nabil Ashraf, and several unidentified individuals arrived and demanded that Shams Uddin and Badruddoza Sagar sign documents, threatening them with firearms. Fearing for their lives, Shams Uddin and Sagar signed the documents.

They also threatened to file cases against them or even kill them if they reported the incident or revealed any details.