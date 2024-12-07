July Revolution: 92 become martyrs at Uttara

As many as 92 people became martyrs at Uttara in the capital during the July Revolution against Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

It was disclosed by leaders of the July Revolutionary Alliance while addressing a press conference at Uttara Friends Club ground early Saturday (December 7) afternoon.

According to the organization, of the martyrs at Uttara, 25 were students, 19 service-holders, 10 traders, 5 drivers, 2 imams of mosques, one doctor, and 11 unidentified individuals.

Spokesman of the organization, Fantasir Mahmud said the number of martyrs could rise further.

He said the government didn’t extend any kind of cooperation to prepare the list. “But, we’ll have to keep this revolution alive at any cost for the next generation so that the history of July Revolution is not distorted in any way.”

Mahmud also urged the government to prepare an accurate list of the martyrs of July Revolution across the country as early as possible.

At the same time, he demanded state honour for the martyrs and economic compensation for their family members as quickly as possible.

Family members of the July Revolution martyrs were also present at the press conference.