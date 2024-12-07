Faiza’s initiaive to promote cultural heritage through Virohana Shinni

The concept of Virohana Shinni beautifully integrates traditional practices of spiritual healing and communal connection into an urban setting.

This tradition draws from the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh, where community gatherings often serve as a means to reinforce social bonds and collective well-being.

Such occasions often include recitations of folklore, storytelling, and sharing of blessings, which serve to bridge the gap between generations. Furthermore, in urban areas, Virohana Shinni can function as a platform for promoting inclusivity and fostering harmony among diverse community members, creating a sacred space for reflection, gratitude, and shared joy. This adaptation of tradition exemplifies how cultural practices can evolve while retaining their core values.

For the first time in the capital recently it is introduced by Faiza Ahmed, Owner and creative head , Manas.

Faiza said, “one of my passions is exploring Bangladesh with my son. We love discovering rituals, recipes, and traditions that have faded from our urban society. It’s not just a hobby, it’s part of who I am.”

“During one of our explorations, we stumbled upon a fascinating event in Manikganj, the Shinni . What surprised me most was its purpose. The villagers organize this feast when their community faces a major crisis. They pool their resources, cook together, and share a meal, all while hoping to bring about positive change. I discovered that contrary to popular belief, Shinni holds no religious connotations. It’s a communal gathering, a symbol of unity, resilience, and the power of collective hope. Its roots trace back to Sylhet, where the sweet delicacy, Tusha Shinni, is a cherished treat. However, the essence of Shinni transcends its culinary form. It’s a platform for healing, a bridge between hearts.”