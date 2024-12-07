Winter pitha at every corner of Sylhet .Pita traders are busy making and selling pitha in different areas of Sylhet metropolis. It is said that their income is also good during this time of winter.

There are at least a hundred floating pitha vendors in different areas of the metropolis. They said that this business does not require much capital. Wood or chalk is used as fuel, many use gas. Apart from this, the business can be started with some jaggery, coconut and rice powder.

Bhapa and chitai pitha are sold more in the winter season in Bandar Bazar, Zindabazar, Chowhatta, Rikabi Bazar, Medina Market, Amberkhana, Tilagarh and Jitu Mia Point (Kazirbazar Bridge) areas of the metropolis. Sales continue from afternoon till late at night. As the night progresses, the crowd increases in the pitha shops.

Abidur Rahman, a pie vendor on the sidewalk in Zindabazar, told SylhetView, “Chitai pie is being sold more. I am also selling pies with chili, mustard, and dried fruit. Each of these pies costs 10 to 15 taka. Hridoy Ahmed, who came to Zindabazar to eat pies, said, “I have come to buy pies for my home.

I like to eat these pies during winter.” While eating pies in the Amberkhana area, a buyer named Jalal Hossain told , “Winter does not come without eating pies.

Winter will come and Bengalis will not eat pies. That is why I came. I am getting very tasty pies. I am taking them for my mother, wife, and children at home.”