Tigresses lose T20I series to Ireland

After dominating Ireland in the ODI series in Mirpur, Bangladesh women’s cricket team faced a surprising setback in T20I series as Ireland secured the series win with a commanding 47-run victory in the second T20I in Sylhet on Saturday.

Ireland took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Winning the toss, Ireland opted to bat first and set a challenging target of 135 runs, scoring 134/5 in their 20 overs. The Irish openers provided a steady start with a 34-run partnership. Contributions came from across the batting lineup as Amy Hunter scored 23 runs off 23 balls, hitting four boundaries. Orla Prendergast played a crucial knock of 32 runs off 25 balls, including five fours and a six while skipper Laura Delany anchored the innings with an unbeaten 35.

In response, Bangladesh was bowled out for just 87 runs in 17.1 overs. Despite a valiant effort by Sharmin Akhter, who scored 38 runs, and Sworna Akhter’s 20, the rest of the batting lineup faltered.

Ireland’s bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, with Orla Prendergast taking 3 wickets for 13 runs while Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany picking up 2 wickets each.

The final match, now a dead rubber, is scheduled to take place soon. Bangladesh will look to salvage some pride while Ireland aims for a clean sweep.