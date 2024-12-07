More than 19,000 killed in last 6yrs of AL regime

A total of 19, 040 people were killed in the country between 2019 and August 2024, the last six years of Awami League (AL) regime.

According to the police headquarters, around 280 people were killed per month and 952 killings took place in July-August this year, an average of 476 each month.

The crime statistics were published on the website of police headquarters on Thursday. Police headquarters published the data based on the number of cases filed during the period.

It said the publication of the crime data has been resumed after a disruption of more than five years.

Newly appointed IGP Baharul Alam held a press conference on Thursday. He said it was a regular practice for the police force to disclose crime data on its website until 2018. Later the practice of the publishing the crime statistics had been stopped.

Later, following the instruction of the IGP, the information of crimes committed in five years and eight months (From January 2019 to August 2024), has been published.

According to the data, a total of 1,533 people were killed from January to June over family feud, terrorist attacks.

However, the practice was stopped before the 11th parliamentary elections in the face of a huge public outcry over a large number of fictitious cases.