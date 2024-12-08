EC requests for urgent NID correction, draft voter list on Jan 2

The Election Commission (EC) is taking preparation for the upcoming national elections. For this, the draft voter list will be published on January 2.

EC urged all to correct any errors in their National Identity Cards (NIDs) by this time.

The EC’s Public Relations Office informed this on Sunday (December 8).

EC’s director (Public Relations) Md Shariful Alam said that the voter list will be published on January 2. He requested those with errors in their NIDs to visit the relevant Upazila/Thana election offices for necessary corrections before this.

To facilitate the correction process, all concerned are required to submit a duly filled-out form alongwith necessary documents.

The EC has assured that adequate measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and efficient correction process.