3 BNP associate bodies to march towards Agartala Wednesday

Three BNP associate bodies –Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal–will stage a long march towards Agartala on Wednesday (December 11).

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal central president Monayem Munna announced this at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office on Monday.

He said they will begin their long march from Nayapaltan at 8AM on Wednesday and it will end along Akhaura Indian border to protest the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala and the desecration of the country’s national flag.

The programme is also meant to register protests against what they describe as an Indian plot to incite communal riots in Bangladesh and spreading propaganda and misinformation against the country.

On Sunday, top leaders of the three associate bodies submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission to register their protest against the recent anti-Bangladesh incidents in the neighbouring country and demanding an end to misinformation about Bangladesh and ensuring the safety of Bangladeshi missions in India.