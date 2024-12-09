Speeding motorcycle kills elderly Man in Moulvibazar, 2 injured

An elderly man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident involving a speeding motorcycle in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 PM near BRAC office at Mokambazar area on the Shamshernagar-Moulvibazar highway.

According to police, the motorcycle, driven recklessly by a teenager and carrying another, was heading toward Munshibazar. The elderly victim, whose identities yet to be ascertained, was crossing the road when the motorcycle hit him. He died on the spot.

At that time, the both riders of the bike sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital by locals.

Upon receiving the news, a police team arrived at the scene and recovered the body which was subsequently sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The motorcycle was also seized by the law enforcers, confirmed Shamshernagar Police Outpost officer-in-charge (Investigation) Omar Faruque.

“An unnatural death case has been filed at Kamalganj Police Station and efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased,” added the OC.