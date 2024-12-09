‘ACC, top courts existed, but no trial, only Khaleda Zia tried’

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had become subservient to Sheikh Hasina during her tenure, said Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Monday, adding that the judiciary too.

He made this remark while speaking at a discussion meeting held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in the capital today.

The programme was organised by the ACC, marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

Informing that corruption has become established in society due to lack of justice, Asif Nazrul said, “The ACC and the higher courts existed, but there had been no trial in the past 16 years. Who would have been tried… Khaleda Zia.”

“A horrifying picture of corruption in various government institutions, including the ACC officials, has been uncovered during reforming work. Now there is no way but to conduct a Combing operation.”

Regarding the appointment of the ACC commission, the law advisor said, “I don’t see the matter of the ACC. Those who are monitoring, are aware of this matter. The ACC cannot be left inactive. There has been such a huge corruption, the ACC must be activated.”