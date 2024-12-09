Standout alone in wedding programmes

Winter season generally see a lot of wedding programme in this region. While the people love to keep them stylish with heavy dress when attending a wedding programme, the chilly weather some create a barrier in styling them properly. Normally winter weddings in Bangladesh are vibrant and full of cultural flair, so the outfit as a guest should balance style, tradition, and the season’s chill.

Traditional Sarees are the popular outfit in a wedding programme. So one should opt for silk sarees (Benarasi, Katan, or Baluchari) with intricate designs. Rich jewel tones like emerald green, deep maroon, or royal blue are perfect for winter. Pair with full-sleeve blouses in velvet or brocade for added warmth and elegance and add a stylish shawl or cape with embroidery to keep warm.

Embroidered Anarkali Suits can be perfect also. Choose heavily embroidered or zari-work Anarkalis in warm fabrics like velvet or heavy silk. Deep shades like plum, navy, or burgundy look stunning for winter weddings. Pair with a statement dupatta and heeled juttis.

Lehenga Choli with layers is another outfit than can make you standout. A heavily embroidered lehenga in rich winter hues can look fabulous. Opt for a long-sleeve choli or layer with a cape-style jacket or embellished shawl. Velvet lehengas are a great choice for warmth and luxury.

Fusion Wear also gains popularity of late. Combine traditional and modern styles with a floor-length jacket over a saree or a peplum top with a sharara or lehenga. Add accessories like a statement belt or layered necklaces for a trendy touch.

Elegant Salwar Kameez or Palazzo Sets are another favourite outfit that can give a stylish look. Choose winter-friendly fabrics like raw silk, velvet, or jacquard. Go for heavily embellished kameez or flowing palazzo pants with zari or mirror work.

Gowns or Indo-Western Dresses can make the difference in wedding programme. A gown with Indian embroidery or embellishments can stand out. Opt for warm fabrics like velvet with sequins or beadwork and pair with long earrings and a clutch for a sleek look.

Accessories and styling are important to complement your outfit

Choose closed-toe heels or embellished pumps for footwear. Layered necklaces, bangles, or statement earrings complement traditional attire. Keep your hairstyle sleek with loose curls or an elegant bun adorned with flowers or accessories.

You have to remember that you should prioritize warm fabrics and stylish layering to stay comfortable. Avoid light, summery colors and fabrics like chiffon or georgette unless layered appropriately. Carry a chic clutch to complete the look.