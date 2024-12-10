BNP leader Dulu acquitted of 12 years’ imprisonment

The High Court has acquitted BNP organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu from Explosive Substances Act case, in which he was sentenced 12 years’ imprisonment.

An HC bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the order on Tuesday following a preliminary hearing of a writ petition filed in this regard.

Advocate Mohammad Ariful Islam was present in the court for Dulu.

In February 2004, 18 houses were torched in Natore. Later a case was lodged in this connection the same year. In 2007, another case was filed in connection with the incident, where Dulu has been made accused.