If India does not return Sheikh Hasina, her trial will continue: Toby Cadman

Toby Cadman, special adviser to the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, said that he does not know what India will do to return Sheikh Hasina, but if India does not do so, the trial will continue in her absence.

He said this after a meeting with the prosecutor team on Wednesday.

“India is a democratic state, as a democratic state, it should take steps in accordance with the treaty and following the law to send Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Toby Cadman also urged India to send Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Addressing concerns about the death penalty, Cadman clarified that decisions regarding the capital punishment for crimes against humanity lie exclusively with the court.

Stating that international standards are being followed in the trial of the July-August genocide, Cadman said, “International standards and justice will be ensured. If necessary, there is an opportunity to go to an international court.”