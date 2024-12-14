All aboard The Darjeeling Express!

Bangladesh’s food scene has become saturated in different iterations of momos—with each food joint promising authentic Nepali flavours.

But when Seemanti Paul – who spent 12 years in a Darjeeling hostel run by a couple with Bengali and Nepali roots – went on a hunt for the best Nepali momos in Bangladesh, she was only met with disappointment.

This led her to launch The Darjeeling Express cloud kitchen in 2022. Her venture has become an amalgamation of, what she claims as, authentic North Indian, Bengali, Nepali, Tibetan and Hakka cuisines. With these many cuisines on their menu, it sure seems like the cloud kitchen has a lot on its plate.

The food of Darjeeling itself is a blend of Nepalese, Tibetan, Bengali, Indian and Sikkimese flavours. Momos are a particularly favourite street food of Darjeeling, which is why Seemanti sought authentic momos after she returned to Bangladesh. Her business initially began with just momos then slowly branched out to curries and more.

The most interesting part about The Darjeeling Express menu is the wide range of options. We sampled a few of the intriguing dishes as well as a few bestsellers after ordering it directly from its Instagram page (@the_darjeeling_express_bd).

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the cloud kitchen is gearing up for a Foodpanda launch within the upcoming weeks.